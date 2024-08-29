Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,138 shares of company stock valued at $245,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

