Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Granite Ridge Resources has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.
Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources
In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,138 shares of company stock valued at $245,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
