Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,873,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,193,000 after buying an additional 1,889,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 431,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,259,000 after purchasing an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPK opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

