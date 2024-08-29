Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.80. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 25,377 shares.

Graphite One Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

