Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $778.23 million, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

