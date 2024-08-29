Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Lucinda Riches Sells 110,000 Shares

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($207,437.69).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.48. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.40 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,706.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 36,666.67%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also

