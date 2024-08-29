Greene King (LON:GNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.20) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.20). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.20), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares trading hands.
Greene King Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 849.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 849.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Greene King Company Profile
Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.
