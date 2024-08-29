Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.
Greenfields Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a market cap of C$651,600.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02.
Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile
Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.
