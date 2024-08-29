Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.96. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 108,485 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 621,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 92,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

