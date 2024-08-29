GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

GP stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

