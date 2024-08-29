Gretchen R. Haggerty Purchases 5,849 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $35.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $19,841,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

