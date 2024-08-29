Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.18. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 27,469 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
