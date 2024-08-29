Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.18. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 27,469 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

