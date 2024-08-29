Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.08. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 5,359 shares changing hands.

Grupo México Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

About Grupo México

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.