GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 1,538.2% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GSE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ GVP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 137.64%.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

