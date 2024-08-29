GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Hold” at Barclays

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of GSK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

