GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Barclays

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,145,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 203,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at $988,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

