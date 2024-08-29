Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GES

Guess? Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,919. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.