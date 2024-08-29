Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2 %

GWRE stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,132.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $153.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

