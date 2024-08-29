Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,075,500 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 4,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.8 days.

Haidilao International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

About Haidilao International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.