Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.