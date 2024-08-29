Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

