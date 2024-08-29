Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,679,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADX opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

