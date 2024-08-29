Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after buying an additional 625,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,197,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,191,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 273,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

