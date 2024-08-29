Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,507 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $116.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

