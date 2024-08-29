Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

