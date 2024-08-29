Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

