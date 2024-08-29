Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XJAN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $516,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of XJAN opened at $32.89 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

