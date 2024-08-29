Harbour Investments Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 281.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 916,847 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,548,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 309,341 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,404,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,252 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

