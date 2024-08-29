Harbour Investments Inc. Has $480,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 908,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

