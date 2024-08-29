Harbour Investments Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XFEB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

XFEB stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

