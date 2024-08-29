Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CGMU opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

