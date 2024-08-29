Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 368,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $61.07 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.