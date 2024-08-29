Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

