Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.