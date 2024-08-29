Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $888.66 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $895.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $832.57 and its 200 day moving average is $806.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

