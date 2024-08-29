Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Trading Down 1%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.