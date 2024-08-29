HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

