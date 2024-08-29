HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,335,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

