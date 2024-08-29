HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 4.3 %

HCW Biologics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

