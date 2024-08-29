HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Up 4.3%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 7,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

