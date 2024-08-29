Head-To-Head Analysis: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 12 0 2.63

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $205.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 22.01% N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.32% 17.26% 1.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.62 $16.66 million $3.47 2.69 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $170.34 billion 3.73 $49.55 billion $17.93 12.34

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt market capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations, as well as investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products to high net worth clients. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.