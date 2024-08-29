Head to Head Analysis: MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MoneyHero and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -840.37% -107.59% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $84.94 million 0.52 -$172.60 million ($4.72) -0.24 MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyHero.

Summary

MJ beats MoneyHero on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

