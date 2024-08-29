Head-To-Head Analysis: Navigator (OTC:POELF) vs. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Navigator (OTC:POELF – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -11.27% -26.21% -6.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Mercer International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mercer International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navigator and Mercer International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Navigator.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Mercer International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator N/A N/A N/A 0.29 15.57 Mercer International $1.99 billion 0.20 -$242.06 million ($3.43) -1.72

Navigator has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Navigator pays an annual dividend of 0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Navigator pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercer International pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercer International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mercer International beats Navigator on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

The Navigator Company, S.A. manufactures and markets pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Biomass Renewable Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use. The company also operates cogeneration units and two independent thermoelectric power plants. The company was formerly known as Portucel, S.A. and changed its name to The Navigator Company, S.A. in February 2016. The Navigator Company, S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Setúbal, Portugal. The Navigator Company, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

