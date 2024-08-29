Head-To-Head Contrast: enGene (ENGN) & Its Peers

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 454 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,413.93% -123.36% -24.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enGene and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.00 enGene Competitors $158.29 million -$19.20 million 69.08

Dividends

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.2%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 7 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 756 2460 5781 67 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 416.36%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 16.81%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

