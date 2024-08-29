Head to Head Survey: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Response Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $34.94 million 5.46 -$36.78 million ($1.05) -4.45 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 1 1 0 2.50 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Teknova and Response Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -98.08% -37.00% -25.88% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It provides lab essentials which provides chemical formulations for use in biological research and drug discovery; and clinical solutions, a custom product used in the development and production of protein therapies, gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and diagnostic kits. The company serves its products to life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, as well as academic and government research institutions. Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

