Head-To-Head Survey: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 14.48% 9.34% 0.87% International Bancshares 39.64% 17.01% 2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $151.19 million 1.74 $42.96 million $2.33 7.17 International Bancshares $837.34 million 4.65 $411.77 million $6.55 9.56

This table compares Civista Bancshares and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Civista Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Civista Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

