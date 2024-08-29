Head to Head Survey: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) versus Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII)

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Value Exchange International and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Exchange International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.22 billion 5.72 $366.65 million $5.18 33.54

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Value Exchange International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Exchange International N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Value Exchange International and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Value Exchange International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Value Exchange International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Value Exchange International and Jack Henry & Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Exchange International 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 1 7 5 0 2.31

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $176.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Value Exchange International.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Value Exchange International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc. provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems. In addition, the company offers system installation and implementation services comprising project planning, system analysis and design, hardware and consumables selection advice and sales, and system hardware maintenance services; and systems development and integration services. Further, it engages in the software development; trading and servicing of computer hardware and software; IT service call-center activities; and marketing, sale, and maintenance of point of sale (POS) software under the edgePOS brand, as well as sale of third party POS software programs. The company was formerly known as Sino Payments, Inc. and changed its name to Value Exchange International, Inc. in December 2017. Value Exchange International, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

