Head to Head Survey: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) versus Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Archer and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Archer and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Archer.

This table compares Archer and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer N/A N/A N/A ($0.76) -2.91 Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.29 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -5.70

Archer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Archer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Archer

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications. It also offers platform drilling, plug and abandonment/decommissioning, modular drilling rigs, and mobile offshore drilling unit management services comprising project management consultancy, engineering and operations, and maintenance to rig owners, investors, and operating companies, as well as drill pipe pool and integrated services. In addition, the company provides engineering services, such as project management, construction and installations, multidiscipline engineering, consulting, and inspection services; and land drilling and directional drilling services. Further, it offers equipment rental, production monitoring, well imaging, and integrity management tools. Additionally, the company owns and operates onshore drilling and service rigs. The company was formerly known as Seawell Limited and changed its name to Archer Limited in May 2011. Archer Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

