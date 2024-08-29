Head to Head Survey: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral AI and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectral AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Spectral AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spectral AI and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million 1.14 -$20.85 million N/A N/A Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.27 $6.95 million $0.05 0.82

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectral AI.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Titan Medical N/A -71.86% -45.19%

Volatility and Risk

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.