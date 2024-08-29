Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/28/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/13/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/30/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/12/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
DOC opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.67.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
