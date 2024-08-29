Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

