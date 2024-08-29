Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOC. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,713,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

